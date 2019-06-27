EXCLUSIVE: Ghana U20 star Enoch Atta Agyei joins Guinea giants Horoya FC on five-year deal

Ghana Under-20 winger Enoch Atta Agyei has joined Guinea powerhouse Horoya on a five-year deal, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The 20-year-old has completed his move to the side after spending three seasons at Tanzanian side Azam FC.

The hugely talented wideman is expected to get an improved wages at the rich Guinea club.

The former Medeama star is an explosive boy, skillful and clever of the left foot.

Horoya FC president Soufiane Souare signed the Ghanaian on his return from France as he aims to build a crack team for next season's Africa competition.

Agyei traveled to Guinea in the company of his parent last week to complete the long-term deal.

The youngster joined Azam FC on a permanent contract after impressing in the 2016 CAF Confederation Cup with Medeama.

He spent just six months in Tarkwa after arriving from second-tier Windy Professionals.