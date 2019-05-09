EXCLUSIVE: Ghana U23 captain Yaw Yeboah collapses at CD Numancia training

Ghana midfielder Yaw Yeboah collapsed while training with Spanish side CD Numancia on Wednesday, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The 22-year was rushed to the hospital where he underwent safety test.

However, medics did not detect any health problem and could return to training if he is given the green light.

The Ghana Olympic team captain suffered dizziness at the Los Pajaritos annex, leading to the decision to rush him to the medical facility.

GHANAsoccernet.com can report that the Ghanaian youth star has been discharged and sent home, meaning he could be available to resume training after clearance.

Yeboah has been a key player for the Spanish side this season, scoring two goals in 32 matches.