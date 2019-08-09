EXCLUSIVE: Ghana winger Ernest Asante joins Saudi Arabian top-flight side Al-Hazem in mega deal

Ghana winger Ernest Asante has joined Saudi Arabian top-flight side Al-Hazem on a bumper contract, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The 30-year-old has signed a two-year contract with an option for one more year from United Arab Emirates outfit Al Jazira where he spent just one season.

Asante becomes the sixth foreign player in Al Hazem who finished 13th in the 16 league table in Saudi and needed a playoff to retain their top-flight status.

Last season, the former IK Start, Staebek and Nordsjaelland player scored 8 goals in 24 appearances the Arabian Gulf League of UAE.