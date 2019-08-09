GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Find out more

Featured Articles

Featured Videos

EXCLUSIVE: Ghana winger Ernest Asante joins Saudi Arabian top-flight side Al-Hazem in mega deal

Published on: 09 August 2019
EXCLUSIVE: Ghana winger Ernest Asante joins Saudi Arabian top-flight side Al-Hazem in mega deal
Ernest Asante signing his contract.

Ghana winger Ernest Asante has joined Saudi Arabian top-flight side Al-Hazem on a bumper contract, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The 30-year-old has signed a two-year contract with an option for one more year from United Arab Emirates outfit Al Jazira where he spent just one season.

Asante becomes the sixth foreign player in Al Hazem who finished 13th in the 16 league table in Saudi and needed a playoff to retain their top-flight status.

Last season, the former IK Start, Staebek and Nordsjaelland player scored 8 goals in 24 appearances the Arabian Gulf League of UAE.

Do you have information you want to share with Ghanasoccernet? Here’s how

Comments