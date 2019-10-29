EXCLUSIVE: Ghanaian defender Adam Masalachi joins Ethiopian side Shire Enda Selassie FC

Ghanaian defender Adam Masalachi has returned to Ethiopia joining top-flight side Shire Enda Selassie FC, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm.

The central defender completed the switch on Tuesday signing one year deal with the Shire based outfit.

Masalachi spent last season in Equatorial Guinea with Futuro Kings FC following his move away from Mekelle Ketema FC after two years spell in the Ethiopia Premier League.

The 25-year-old former Steadfast FC star has also had stints with with Al-Ijtimai Tripoli in Lebanon.