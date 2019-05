Ghanaian defender Felix Adjei will remain with Austrian side WSG Wattens amid concerns over his long-term future, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The 28-year-old will stay with the club despite being linked with a move away from the second-tier side.

WSG Wattens are expected to embark on a major reshuffle which will see several players being yanked.

The Ghanaian scored two goals in 18 appearances last season.