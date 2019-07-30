GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
EXCLUSIVE: Ghanaian defender Gideon Acquah joins Spanish UD Montijo on season-long loan from Medeama

Published on: 30 July 2019

Medeama defender Gideon Acquah has joined Spanish side Union Deportiva Montijo on a one-year loan deal for an undisclosed fee, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively report.

Both parties have reached an agreement for the transfer of the talented left-back.

The 18-year-old is making a return to Spain, less than a year after ending his loan spell at Extremadura UD.

Acquah has joined the Tercera Division until June 30, 2020.

The highly-rated defender joined Ghanaian side Medeama in February 2017 from second-tier side Bofoakwa Tano.

The youngster quickly established himself in the team but was quickly shipped out on loan to  Spanish side Extremadura UD to continue with his development.

 

