EXCLUSIVE: Ghanaian defender Isaac Donkor eyes Inter return

Ghanaian defender Isaac Donkor says he might return to Inter Milan in future if the club expresses interest in him.

The former Inter Academy player left the Italian club to join Romanian side Universitatea Craiova in the summer of 2018.

His impressive performances in Romania has seen him attract interest from Turkish giants Galatasaray.

"If God says it is there that I must return, then you will see me again in your country. It is he who is guiding me on my path," he told FCInternews.it. "Yes, it was a dream, the biggest of my career," he added.

Donkor played 34 games last season for Craiova as they finished fourth in the Romanian top division.

The 23-year old recounted his days with the Academy side of Inter insisting he is still in contact with former teammates including Alfred Duncan.

"With Ibrahima Mbaye, Alfred Duncan, Radu, Christian Kouame and Shaqiri," he said when asked about his relationship with his former teammates.

Donkor is left with two season at Universitatea Craiova but could move to Turkey this summer.