EXCLUSIVE: Ghanaian defender Isaac Donkor joins Sturm Graz on a permanent deal

Ghanaian defender Isaac Donkor has penned a two-year contract with jAustrian top flight side SK Stum Graz on transfer deadline day.

The 24-year-old moves from Romanian side Universitatea Craiova where he spent just one season after making 27 appearances in the Liga I.

Donkor, who was born in Kumasi, honed his talent at Inter Milan where he was a key figure for the youth side.

He managed to make his Serie A debut in the 2014/2015 season but after that had to be loaned out for more first team experience.

At Cesena he tallied 38 games in two season and before that he featured 20 times for Bari and had seven appearances with US Avellino 1912.