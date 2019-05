Ghanaian defender Isaac Donkor is set to part ways with Romanian side Universitatea Craiova, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The 22-year-old has been told to look elsewhere despite making 27 appearances for the side.

The Ghanaian joined The White-Blues from Italian Serie B side Cesena last summer.

The former Inter Milan youth product penned a three-year deal.

He made 29 appearances and scored once in the Serie B before joining the Romanian side.