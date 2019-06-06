EXCLUSIVE: Ghanaian defender Joakim Adukor set to join FK Tusla City

Ghanaian defender Joakim Adukor is set to join Bosnian side FK Tusla FK from rivals FK Sarajevo at the end of the month, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively reveal.

The 26-year old is leaving after an outstanding season with Sarajevo, which saw him with the League and Cup double.

The defender, who can also play in midfield is leaving after two seasons, where he played in 35 premier league games and scored three times.

Adukor decided to join Tusla despite reports of interests from several top flight sides.

The former Ghana U-20 international previously played for Gefle, Trofenses, Beziers and OFI Crete before moving to Bosnia and Herzegovina.