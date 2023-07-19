EXCLUSIVE: Ghanaian defender Jonas Adjei Adjetey earns promotion to Basel's first team

Swiss club Basel have promoted 19-year-old Ghanaian defender Jonas Adjei Adjetey to their first team, Ghanasoccernet can exclusively report.

Adjetey, who joined Basel from Berekum Chelsea last season, has impressed the coaching staff and has been training with the first team in preparation for the upcoming season.

The young talent showcased his abilities during his time with Basel's U-21 team, making 16 appearances in the Promotion League.

The promotion to the first team is a significant milestone for Adjetey as he continues to progress in his football career. Basel's decision to include him in the senior squad highlights the club's confidence in his potential and talent.

With his inclusion in the first team, Adjetey will have the opportunity to compete at a higher level and prove his worth on the professional stage. The young defender will be eager to make his mark and contribute to Basel's success in the upcoming season.

As Adjetey continues his development, he will be looking to make a positive impact and establish himself as an integral part of the Basel squad.

The promotion to the first team is a testament to his hard work and dedication, and he will undoubtedly be determined to seize the opportunity and excel.