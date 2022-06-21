EXCLUSIVE: Ghanaian defender Maxwell Woledzi to join Vitoria Guimaraes for 400,000 Euros

Ghanaian youth international, Maxwell Woledzi is set to join Portuguese giants Vitoria Guimaraes for a 400,000 Euros, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The 20-year-old has been a long time target for the top-flight side following his heroics with the Danish club Nordsjaelland for the past two seasons.

The two clubs reached an agreement on Sunday morning over the transfer terms and have reached a deal for the player to move to Guimaraes.

The financial details is expected to be around 400,000 Euros.

Woledzi, who was recently handed his debut Ghana national team call-up for the Asian friendlies against Japan and Chile, will travel to Portugal next week to seal the deal.

He will sign a permanent contract with the club if he passes the mandatory medical.

Woledzi will be part of the first team's pre-season training camp.

The 20-year-old Ghanaian centre-back leaves Nordsjaelland, following the same route his compatriot Abdul Mumin took to the Castle.

Mumin was able to command a starting place at the Portuguese side and the Woledzi will be hoping for the same playing opportunities.

The young Ghanaian, who can also be used as a defensive midfielder, made 16 appearances and made one assist last season making him one of the highly rated youngsters.

The Nima-born defender trained at the Right to Dream Academy in Ghana before he was transfered to Nordsjaelland two seasons ago.