EXCLUSIVE: Ghanaian defender Nathaniel Adjei pens long-term deal with Swedish club Hammarby IF

Ghanaian defender Nathaniel Adjei has signed a four-year deal with Swedish club Hammarby IF after impressing on loan.

Ghanasoccernet can reveal that the deal was brokered by Omar El-Eter of Inter Allies.

Adjei joined the Green and White lads on a one-year loan deal from Ghanaian second-tier outfit Danbort FC at the tail end of last term.

The budding guardsman was swiftly sent to the side’s second team as the Allsvenskan season was in the twilight.

The 19-year-old exhibited superlative performances which prompted coach Martí Cifuentes to promote him to the senior team.

He impressed greatly there, prompting the club to hand him a permanent contract.

Adjei has made 14 appearances this season for Hammarby, who are currently fifth in the Allsvenskan.