EXCLUSIVE: Ghanaian defender Seth Owusu joins Angolan side Académica Petróleos do Lobito on one-year deal

Ghanaian defender Seth Owusu has joined Angolan side Académica Petróleos do Lobito till the end of the season, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The 28-year-old has returned to the Southern African nation, just a season after leaving Sagrada Esperança.

The former Medeama and Hearts of Oak star has penned a season deal with the Angolan top-flight side.

He is expected to mark his debut in the Girabola which kicks start this weekend.

Owusu returned to his native Ghana but attempts to sign for local Ashantigold fell through after both parties failed to reach an agreement.

The left-back has been capped 13 times at the Under-20 level and 6 at the U-17 level.

He was named in a Ghana squad picked for a 2012 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sudan at home in October 2010 but did not feature.

The Ghanaian has previously played for USA side Chivas as well as South African side Golden Arrows.