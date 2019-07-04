EXCLUSIVE: Ghanaian defender Seth Owusu joins Angolan side Clube Desportivo da Huíla on two-year deal

Ghanaian defender Seth Owusu has joined Angolan side Clube Desportivo da Huíla on a two-year deal, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The experienced left-back joins after leaving fellow Angolan side Académica Petróleos do Lobito.

Owusu has spent the last four seasons in the Southern African nation, featuring for the side like of Sagrada Esperança, Académica Petróleos do Lobito and recently Clube Desportivo da Huíla.

The former Medeama and Hearts of Oak star has penned a two-year deal with the Angolan top-flight side.

He is expected to feature for the Army team in the Girabola.

The left-back has been capped 13 times at the Under-20 level and 6 at the U-17 level.

He was named in a Ghana squad picked for a 2012 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sudan at home in October 2010 but did not feature.

The Ghanaian has previously played for USA side Chivas as well as South African side Golden Arrows.