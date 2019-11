Ghanaian pair Osman Bukari and Benson Anang have been named in the Slovakia Team of the Week.

The two players impressed heavily for their respective clubs in the week under review.

Anang was in superb form for giants MŠK Žilina while Bukari turned the hero and villain for AS Trenčín in their league win against FC Spartak Trnava on Saturday.

The pair are among the top 11 performers in the Slovakian league over the weekend.