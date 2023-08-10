EXCLUSIVE: Ghanaian forward Emmanuel Afriyie Sabbi set to join French club Le Havre

American-Ghanaian attacker Emmanuel Afriyie Sabbi is on the verge of joining French side Le Havre from Danish club Odense BK, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively confirm

The deal has been agreed with Odense set to receive €1million from the French Ligue 1 new boys plus bonuses and a percentage of future resale.

Sabbi will sign the contract until 30 June 2027 after passing his medical examination.

Born in Vicenza, Italy, Sabbi grew up in Ohio and competed with Blast FC, Ohio Premier Soccer, and Chicago Magic, winning the US Youth Soccer National Championship with the second club.

Despite committing to the Akron University soccer program, the attacker moved abroad, joining Las Palmas in August 2016. However, visa issues caused a significant delay and forced him to train with Columbus Crew.

Sabbi signed a three-year contract with Danish side Hobro IK, joining them on a free transfer after one year. He scored 21 goals and delivered 10 assists in 91 games for Hobro's reserves and first team.

He moved to Odense in August 2020, after his contract with Hobro run out. He has been outstanding since joining the club, having netted 21 goals and provided 14 assists in 89 matches in the Danish Superliga.

Sabbi made his senior debut for the US Men's Soccer national team in January this year in an international friendly against Colombia.

He has previously represented the USA at the U18, U20, and the U23 levels.