EXCLUSIVE: Ghanaian forward Emmanuel Mensah returns to Slovakian side MFK Zemplin Michalovc

Ghanaian forward Emmanuel Mensah has re-joined Slovakian outfit MFK Zemplin Michalovce, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The 25-year-old Accra native joins to the Eastern Slovak-side for the third time in his career.

This is Mensah’s third spell with the club, having played for them in the 2015/2016 and 2016/2017 seasons.

Head coach of the team Anton Šoltis could not hide his delight over the capture of the versatile Ghanaian forward and says he is expecting him to hit the ground running as soon as possible.

“We know its qualities and believe it can help us. Let's see how cool the game is. His arrival creates more room for maneuvering in the lineup. Last time there was a goal and we promise goals from him now,” coach Šoltis told novinyzemplina.sk .

Mensah is the tenth acquisition of MFK Zemplin this season.

During the previous two spells in this club, he scored 6 goals in 28 appearances.