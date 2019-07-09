EXCLUSIVE: Ghanaian forward Ibrahim Arafat re-joins Slovenian side NK Bravo

Ghanaian forward Ibrahim Arafat Mensah has re-joined Slovenian side NK Bravo in the ongoing summer transfer window, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively confirm.

Mensah joins from Norwegian side IK Start after the two sides reached an agreement over the transfer fee of the striker.

The 24-year-old finalized the transfer after passing his mandatory medical on Monday.

This will be the Rasta-haired forward’s second spell at the club after donning the yellow shirt during the 2016 campaign.

Mensah begun his career in the Slovenian league with NK Bravo scoring 17 goals before joining NK Krško.

He then moved on to NK Aluminij where he netted 10 goals in 34 games to earn a move to IK Start.

Mensah however failed to command a regular playing time at the club and made just two appearances.