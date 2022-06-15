EXCLUSIVE: Ghanaian forward Issah Abass leaves Croatian club HNK Rijeka

Former Ghana U17 forward Issah Abbass has left Croatian topflight side HNK Rijeka, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The winger leaves Rijeka after a successful loan spell and will return to parent club, Mainz O5, in the German Bundesliga.

Abass failed to report to pre-season as his departure was confirmed today.

The former Ghana youth international scored three goals in 26 appearances for Rijeka in the just ended campaign.

Abass has a year left on his contract with FC Mainz O5 and will be hoping to get a shot ahead of the new season.

He previously played for Olimpija before joining Mainz. He has also played on loan at FC Twente and FC Utrecht.