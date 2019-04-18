EXCLUSIVE: Ghanaian forward Joel Fameyeh no longer foreign player after receiving permanent permit in Belarus

Dynamo-Brest forward Joel Fameyeh is no longer considered a foreign player after receiving his permanent permit, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The 21-year-old has received the document after three years of residence and work in Belarus.

“Ghanaian striker Dynamo-Brest Joel Fameyu and Ukrainian midfielder Alexander Noyok received a residence permit in the Republic of Belarus,”

“Now, in all tournaments held by ABFF, they are not considered foreigners.” they stressed in Dynamo.

According to the ABFF rules, up to five foreign players can be on the field at the same time, meaning the rule will not apply to the Ghana.

However, compatriot Saliv Babavo is still considered a foreign player as he is yet to receive his permanent permit.