EXCLUSIVE: Ghanaian forward Kingsley Boateng joins Juve Stabia in swap deal

Ghanaian forward Kingsley Boateng has joined Italian serie B new comers S.S Juve Stabia in a deal that sees Giuseppe Torromino move to Ternana.

The winger joins Juve Stabia from serie C side Ternana due his enormous experience in Italian football including some few caps for Catania in the serie A.

Boateng is seen as a better berth for Juve Stabia following his stints with the likes of Dutch side Nac Breda and Slovenia giants Olimpia Ljubljana.

Kingsley Boateng played for the youth side of AC Milan after arriving in Italy at a tender age.

His move to Juve Stabia includes the sending of Giuseppe Torromino to the Ternana, who arrived at Stabia from Lecce in January.