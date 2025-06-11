EXCLUSIVE: Ghanaian forward Kwasi Osei Bonsu returns to Belgium with move to SK Roeselare

Ghanaian striker Kwasi Osei Bonsu has completed a move to Belgian club SK Roeselare from Romanian side RFC Tournai.

The 22-year-old secured the transfer ahead of his contract expiry later this month, marking another step in his professional journey across Europe.

Bonsu, who began his football development in Belgium with the youth teams of Gent, Zulte Waregem, and Oostende, returns to familiar ground after stints abroad.

He previously featured for Bulgarian outfit Bdin Vidin and Green Herons FC in Dubai before moving to Romania.

His time at RFC Tournai provided him with valuable experience, and the switch to SK Roeselare presents a fresh challenge as he seeks to further his career in a competitive environment. The young forward is eager to make an impression in Belgium and build on the promise he showed during his youth days.

Bonsu is expected to join his new side's pre-season training in the coming weeks.