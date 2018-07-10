EXCLUSIVE: Ghanaian forward Nana Poku joins Qatari side Al-Wakrah

GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively report that Ghanaian forward Nana Poku has joined Qatari side Al-Wakrah on a permanent basis.

The 25-year-old joins on a free transfer after leaving Egyptian giants Zamalek.

Zamalek waived all the finances due the White Knight to allow the Ghanaian part ways on mutual ground.

Poku has quickly been snapped up the Qatari side ahead of the new season.

He scored two goals in 10 appearances after joining Zamalek in January this year.

Poku has played for three Egyptian Premier League clubs since arriving in the country in 2014.

He was first signed by El Shorta and after a year, moved to Misr El-Makkasa who loaned him to Al Shabab in the UAE in 2017.

The former Berekum Chelsea player returned to El-Makkasa again and then got sold to Zamalek.