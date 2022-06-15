EXCLUSIVE: Ghanaian forward Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer set to join Hamburg

German-born Ghanaian forward Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer is close to joining Bundesliga II side Hamburg SV, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The 20-year-old has agreed personal terms with Hamburg and could seal a move in the coming days.

Konigsdorffer has been linked with several clubs, including Hamburger and Bundesliga side Cologne FC, but Ghanasoccernet.com understands the second-tier side is leading the race.

The German-born Ghanaian forward had an impressive season with Dynamo Dresden in the German Bundesliga II.

The talented forward is among the list of players set to leave the club in the summer due to interest from clubs in the division as well as the Bundesliga.

Ransford had a good season scoring five goals in 32 appearances for the club with two assists.

He equalled his match appearances this season with a total of 64 games in two seasons with Dynamo Dresden.