EXCLUSIVE: Ghanaian forward Said Ahmed leaves Romanian outfit FC Arges

Ghanaian forward Ahmed Said has left Romanian Liga 1 side FC Arges, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The 29-year-old leaves after scoring three goals and providing two assists in 28 matches.

Ahmed Said is yet to announce his next move despite interest from several clubs in Italy.

The Ghanaian-born with Italian nationality married his long time girlfriend over the weekend, and it is believed his decision will be based where he wants to move with his wife.

He previously played for Hajduk Split, Rio Ave, Lokeren, Genoa, Montova and AC Monza.

He started his career at Inter's youth team before joining Chievo Verona on loan. He later played for the U19's of Inter.