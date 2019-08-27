EXCLUSIVE: Ghanaian forward Said Ahmed Said joins Belgian side Lokeren on loan from Rio Ave

Ghanaian forward Said Ahmed Said has joined Belgian side Sporting Lokeren on a season-long loan from Rio Ave, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The Italian-born Ghanaian has joined the Belgian side until the end of the season.

The 26-year-old started his career with the youth team of Inter Milan.

He was plucked away by Genoa to start his professional career in 2013.

However, he was shipped out on loans at Olhanense and Mantova before joining Croatian side Hajduk Split where he scored 29 goals and provided 18 assists in a fruitful combined 89 games.

His impressive performance in Croatia, landed him a deal to Portuguese sie Rio Ave in January 2019.

However, the Ghanaian did not enjoy enough playing time, leading to the decision to join the Belgian side on loan.

Sporting Lokeren have added the forward to their roaster to provide extra reinforcement in the attacking department of the side.

He has already started training with the group.