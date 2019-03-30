EXCLUSIVE: Ghanaian coach Kwadjo Boateng named new coach Dutch side BFC

Ghanaian coach Kwadjo Boateng has been named the new manager of Dutch second division side Bussum Football Club BFC.

Kwadjo Boateng signed a three year deal with the Dutch side and will be assisted by 49-year old Guus Uhlenbeek.

The 29 year old welcomed the challenge and says he is ready for the task ahead.

"I am looking forward to the challenge as head coach at BFC. It is a club with a rich past. I was pointed out by others at the vacancy at BFC and after discussions I felt good about it," he said.

"I took Uhlenbeek with me because he is a good field trainer. He has a lot of experience as a professional footballer in the Netherlands and England and as a coach at Pancratius. We also worked together at DWS in Amsterdam."

Boateng will begin his reign as coach of the club with a trip to Highland FC.