Ghanaian goalkeeper Isaac Ansah has completed a move to Kenya Premier League side Kakamega Homeboyz FC, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm.

The former Dreams FC goalkeeper signed a two-year deal on Friday after impressing on trials.

Ansah initially had training sessions with Kariobangi Sharks FC but couldn't land himself a contract.

The youngster joined Dreams FC from Dreams Academy in 2016 but failed to earn a starting role.

By Nuhu Adams