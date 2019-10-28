EXCLUSIVE: Ghanaian kid Kwaku Osei Bonsu signs for Slovakian side FK Senica

Ghanaian youngster Kwaku Osei Bonsu has joined Slovakian club FK Senica, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The former Bechem United player has signed a two and half-year deal after passing a medical last Thursday.

Osei started training with the second team last week and scored in last Sunday's game against Mahon.

This is to prepare him for the first team who are already three months into the season.

The left-winger expressed his joy upon joining the club.

"I'm extremely delighted to have signed for FK Senica. I believe it's a significant step in my playing career,'' he said.

''I'm going to train very hard to earn the trust of the coach and help the team achieve its objectives."

Bonsu is one of several players managed by ArthurLegacy Sports agency which is headed by FIFA agent Oliver Arthur.

By Richard Gyasi