EXCLUSIVE: Ghanaian midfielder Abdalla Basit close to joining Benevento

Ghanaian midfielder Abdalla Basit is close to joining serie B side Benevento Clacio from Arezzo, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively reveal.

The former Napoli academy player will join The Sorcerers before the transfer window shuts on Monday.

GHANASoccernet.com can confirm the player will sign a permanent deal with the serie B side, who have been monitoring the 21-year old since January.

The 19-year old has been in negotiations with the former serie A side, with the two parties close to concluding an agreement for his move.

Benevento are looking to strengthen their squad ahead for the season with Basit among the listed players to join the club before the transfer window ends.

Abdallah Basit has impressed during his spell at Serie C side Arezzo.

The Ghanaian, formerly of Carpi and Napoli has been described as one of the exciting midfielders.

He played 22 matches and scored one goal for Arezzo in the 2018-19 season.