EXCLUSIVE: Ghanaian midfielder Benjamin Eli joins Portuguese lower-tier side Valadares Gaia Futebol Clube

Ghanaian midfielder Benjamin Eli has completed a deal to Portuguese Division side Valadares Gaia Futebol Clube ahead of the coming season, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The diminutive midfielder joined the Blue and Yellow lads in the ongoing summer transfer from Portuguese LigaPro side Clube Desportivo Cova da Piedade.

Eli was linked with a move to some of the top-tier sides in the Portugal following his fantastic debut season in the country after helping Clube Desportivo Cova da Piedade finished 9th last term.

He is expected to command a starting berth in the side when the new season kicks off.