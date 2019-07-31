EXCLUSIVE: Ghanaian midfielder Godfred Donsah close to finalising a move to Gazişehir Gaziantep FK

Bologna midfielder Godfred Donsah is edging closer to a move to Turkish side Gazişehir Gaziantep FK, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The 23-year-old is seeking a move away from the the Italian club due to lack of playing opportunities.

The former Ghana Under-20 star made just six appearances for the La Rossa last season.

GHANAsoccernet.com can report Turkish side Gazişehir Gaziantep FK are interested in the Ghanaian and have made contact.

He will join the Super Lig side once both parties reach an agreement on the financial terms.

It a satisfactory bid is accepted, he will join the growing number of Ghanaians in Turkey.

The Wolfsburg and Sassuolo target joined Bologna from Cagliari in 2015 and has played 67 times already for the Red and Blues, netting four goals.

He has featured once for the Black Stars of Ghana.