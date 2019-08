Ghanaian midfielder Kevin Weidlich has been handed a trial by German side Hansa Rostock, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The 29-year-old is without a club since leaving relegated Energie Cottbus last season.

The German-born Ghanaian forward is aiming to get a contract with the lower division side.

Weidlich made 35 appearances in the 3rd league last season for relegated Energie Cottbus.

By Patrick Akoto