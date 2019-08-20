EXCLUSIVE: Ghanaian striker Amadu Latif arrives in Israel to join Kafr Qasim

Ghanaian striker Latif Amadu has landed in Israel ahead of his imminent switch to Kafr Qasim, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The 25-year-old is close to sealing a move to the Red and White lads as a free agent.

Amadu arrived at the Ben Gurion International Airport with his agent Yusif Chibsah on Monday where they were received by Kafr Qasim officials Morsi Fakhri Bedair, Adam Taha Abu Ala'a, Muthanna Taha and public representative Omri Bedair.

The former Berekum Chelsea frontman is expected to undergo a routine medical test on Tuesday before putting pen to paper.

Amadu was on the books of Albanian side KF Teuta but left the club by mutual consent after growing frustrated over his limited playing time.

He tallied 9 goals for the club last season.