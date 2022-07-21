EXCLUSIVE: Ghanaian striker Dauda Mohammed set for Spain return as he passes Tenerife medical

Mohammed Dauda is getting closer to a return to Spain, after passing a medical at second-tier side FC Tenerife, Ghanasoccernet.com can exclusively reveal.

The Ghanaian striker spent last season on loan at Cartagena of the Spanish second division. He was impressive and has attracted a lot of attention from clubs this window.

Tenerife and Albacete were among the clubs interested in signing the 24-year-old, but Ghanasoccernet can reveal that the former are very close to completing Daudua's transfer.

The deal is expected to be announced in the coming days.

It's unclear whether this is a permanent switch or a loan arrangement. Dauda's contract with Belgian club Anderlecht expires in a year.

A one-year extension option is also included in the contract.

Dauda joined Anderlecht from Asante Kotoko in 2017, but has struggled to break into the first team and establish himself as a regular, resulting in three loan spells in the last three seasons.

Dauda expressed his desire to leave Anderlecht in June, telling TV3, "It's all about playing time."

"Recently, coach Otto Addo spoke to me, he said he has seen what I am doing in Spain and there is still an opportunity for me. Even after the game against Madagascar, he called me to join the team for the Kirin Cup tournament but I told him I had family issues to sort out.

"Football is all about playing time, that's why I want to move out of Anderlecht to a club where they have a good project for me and to have enough playing time," he added.

He made 35 appearances for Cartegena, scoring nine goals.