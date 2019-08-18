EXCLUSIVE: Ghanaian striker Emmanuel Mensah cancels contract with Albanian champions Partizani Tirana

Ghanaian striker Emmanuel Mensah has rescinded his contract with Albanian champions Partizani Tirana on mutual consent, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The 25-year-old has fallen out with new coach Franco Lerda who is Italian and it does not look like his services will be needed this season.

Mensah played under Skender Gega last season and scored five goals in 30 matches to help them win the Albanian championship.

Partizani Tirana later thanked him for his services in a statement which read: ''Partizani Football Club thanks Emmanuel Mensah for his contribution in the red jersey.

''The Ghanaian striker, who was part of the title winning success, has decided to cut off the adventure with the reds, while also finding understanding with the club's leaders.

''Through the official website, the 25-year-old striker thanks the club for wishing him success in the new season, as well as the fanfare of Partizan, who will remain an unforgettable part of his 1-year experience as the champions of Albania.

''At the same time the club would like to thank Emmanuel Mensah, wishing him many successes in his sporting career.''