EXCLUSIVE: Ghanaian striker Prince Owusu to exit Arminia Bielefeld

Ghanaian striker Prince Owusu is set to be on his way out of Arminia Bielefeld after head coach Uwe Neuhaus excluded him from his plans for the 2019-2020 season.

Prince Owusu returned to Arminia Bielefeld following an unsuccessful loan stint at 1860 Munich

The 22-year-old had a superb start to his Lions career, providing 2 assists and scoring 3 goals in 16 games.

After his return, he has failed to break into the first team in his second attempt.

Owusu has been currently excluded from the team’s two matches played at the start of the season.

Speaking on the absence of the player from his squad the coach said "Because he is not in the squad, his situation with us is sufficient described”

There have been reports indicating that the Ghana International has attracted interest from some clubs in the Bundesliga III including TSV 1860 Munich but he is reluctant in playing in the lower tier.