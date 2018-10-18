EXCLUSIVE: Ghanaian teen Abdallah Basit signs contract extension with Serie C side Arezzo

Ghanaian youngster Abdallah Basit has signed a contract extension with Italian lower division side Arezzo, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively reveal.

Per the new one-year deal, Basit's contract will expire on 30 June, 2020.

The 19-year-old formerly of Carpi and Napoli has been described as one of the exciting midfielders.

"He has great physical skills especially in the defensive area, in the recovery of the ball . He was born in the year 1999 and this is enough to understand how big he can improve,'' his former coach at Napoli Loris Beoni said.

''With me he played 29 games, mostly as midfielders. In my opinion, he has good qualities to be able to grow further."