EXCLUSIVE: Talented Ghanaian teen Devine Yeboah joins Spanish side Granada CF

Published on: 19 October 2022
Talented Ghanaian teen Devine Yeboah has secured his first move abroad, joining Spanish side Granada CF.

Yeboah has joined the club on an initial loan after impressing club scouts. The deal was brokered by Spain-based football agency Futbol Division.

The striker joined the European outfit from Ghanaian lower division side Great Farcos after spending time at Sunyani-based Young Apostles.

Yeboah, 18, grew up in Sunyani and is well-known there for his outstanding performances on the field.

He has already made his debut for Granada's U-19 team and has trained with the second team since arriving in Spain.

Yeboah is incredibly talented, and Granada expect him to succeed during his loan period in order to land a permanent contract.

