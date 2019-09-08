EXCLUSIVE: Ghanaian teen Francis Opoku Boateng signs new contract with Palermo

Ghanaian youngster Francis Opoku Boateng has signed for Italian side Palermo, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.

Boateng has been rewarded with a contract after excelling with the U15 side after helping them to win the 2018/2019 Sicily Championship.

The 16-year-old will be playing for the Primavera side this season to continue his development.

He was born in Ghana but leaves with his parent in South Sicily.

Boateng becomes the second Ghanaian kid in recent times to sign for Palermo after Ghana international midfielder Afriyie Acquah came through the ranks.