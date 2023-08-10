EXCLUSIVE: Ghanaian winger David Atanga close to joining Valenciennes

Ghanaian forward, David Atanga is in talks with French outfit Valenciennes ahead of a move to Ligue 2 from Belgium side Oostende, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The former Ghana U20 winger is expected to agree a deal with Valenciennes after the Ligue 2 side tabled an offer for his services.

Oostende are considering the terms before allowing their priced asset leave in the summer transfer window.

Atanga has been the shining spot for the club and will play a key role if Oostende are to make a return to the Belgium topflight league.

The 26-year-old, who has a year left on his contract, prefers a new adventure in France, having played in Austria, Germany and Belgium.

Last season, Atanga scored five goals and provided an assist in 28 Jupiler Pro League matches for Oostende.

He is yet to make a senior appearance for the Black Stars, having played for the U27 and U20's of Ghana.