EXCLUSIVE: Ghanaian winger Joseph Mensah joins Turkish side Istanbulspor

Ghanaian winger Joseph Mensah has completed a penned a deal with Turkish second-tier side İstanbulspor, GHANNASoccernet.com can exclusively confirm.

The 24-year joined the Yellow and Black outfit from Romanian side Sepsi on Friday.

The former Liberty Professionals star becomes the side’s third acquisition in the ongoing summer transfer window.

He is expected to help improve Firat Gül‘s men 11th place finish last term.

The move is the tricky wideman’s fourth club in Europe after featuring for Slavia Prague, AC Horsens and recently Sepsi Sf.

Mensah netted 3 goals and provided 3 assist in 26 league games for Sepsi in the Romanian top-flight league last season.