EXCLUSIVE: Ghanaian winger Kamal Sowah returns to Club Brugge

Ghanaian winger Kamal Sowah has returned to parent club Club Brugge ahead of the 2022/23 season, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The former Leicester City player rejoined his teammates for pre-season after spending the second half of last season on loan at AZ Alkmaar.

Sowah is hoping to get regular play time at the Belgium giants after a topsy-turvy first campaign.

The Right to Dream Academy graduate featured in the pre-season victory over Lierse Kempenzonen last week.

The full squad returned for pre-season this week as the Blue and Blacks prepare for the upcoming Belgium pro league season.

Kamal Sowah started his career at the Right to Dream Academy before moving to England to join Leicester City.

However after struggles to break into the first team, he spent two years on loan at OH Leuven before making a permanent switch to Club Brugge.