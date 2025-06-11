EXCLUSIVE: Ghanaian winger Maxim Zeulevoet joins KRC Mechelen after Gent exit

Ghanaian winger Maxim Zeulevoet has completed a move to Belgian side KRC Mechelen following the expiry of his contract with KRC Gent.

The 25-year-old joins on a free transfer, bringing experience and flair to Mechelen’s squad as they prepare for the new campaign. Zeulevoet, who was born in Belgium but has Ghanaian heritage, has spent most of his career in the Belgian lower leagues and is seen as a solid addition to the team.

He began his career at VW Hamme U21 before securing a move abroad to St Joseph’s FC in Gibraltar, where he featured in the top flight and gained valuable international experience. He returned to Belgium to join KRC Gent, where he spent the last two seasons.

Zeulevoet’s versatility and work ethic on the wings have earned him praise, and KRC Mechelen will be hoping he can make an impact as they aim to climb higher in Belgian football next season.