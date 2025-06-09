EXCLUSIVE: Ghanaian wonderkid John Batigi joins Danish side AC Horsens

Ghanaian teenage sensation John Batigi has taken another major step in his burgeoning football career, sealing a move to Danish club AC Horsens on a four-year contract, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively confirm

The 18-year-old forward joins from Bulgarian outfit Botev Plovdiv, where his dynamic performances attracted attention from several European scouts.

Batigi’s journey has been nothing short of remarkable. After making waves in Ghana’s youth system, particularly with the national U17 team, the promising attacker ventured into Eastern Europe to test himself on the continental stage.

His half-season spell with Armenian top-flight side FC Van during the 2024-25 campaign turned out to be a breakthrough period.

In just 17 appearances, Batigi found the net seven times and chipped in with an assist - an impressive return for a teenager adjusting to senior football abroad.

His standout displays in Armenia were enough to earn him a switch to Bulgaria, but it was only a matter of time before bigger clubs came calling.

Horsens, known for nurturing young talent, have secured a gem in Batigi with official announcement slated for the coming days.

The Danish side is banking on his raw pace, finishing instincts, and relentless work ethic to strengthen their attacking options as they push for promotion back to the Superliga.