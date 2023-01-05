EXCLUSIVE: Ghanaian youngster Emmanuel Yeboah’s move to Czech giants Slavia Prague falls through

Ghanaian teenager Emmanuel Yeboah will not join Slavia Prague with the Czech giants accused by CFR Cluj of breaching the initial transfer agreement.

The Romanian club have called off the transfer, and the 19-year-old winger will remain with Cluj.

“In the last few days, our club has negotiated the transfer of Emmanuel Yeboah to Slavia Prague. This move will not materialize, and the footballer will continue in Gruia. Following this episode, our club would like to come up with certain specifications, a statement by Cluj said.

“Even if the transfer amount would have remained at the agreed amount, an amount to which would be added and percentages from a possible future transfer, Slavia wanted to change the conditions of the move, citing a medical situation detected at the meniscus. In short, the Czech club has expressed its desire to loan our player for a year, keeping the first option to buy definitively.”

“Certainly, this variant was not approved by our club management, especially after consulting with specialist doctors with whom CFR has been working for years, and who, after studying the medical document in detail, did not agree to the option of the Czech club doctors.”

“Since the player has had absolutely no medical problem in the last year, our specialists' position is not without validity, especially since Yeboah has attended absolutely all of our team's training sessions and played them in official matches three in three days, making a considerable effort.”

According to Cluj, it was easy to convince the Ghanaian to stay they believe he will “reach a big club in future”

They added that they stil have respect for Slavia Prague and appreciate their internet in Yeboah.