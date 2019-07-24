EXCLUSIVE: Ghanaian youngster Ernest Nyarko joins Ukrainian side FC Rukh Vynnyky

Ghanaian striker Ernest Nyarko has completed a move to Ukrainian second-tier club FC Rukh Vynnyky, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively confirm.

Nyarko penned a two-year deal with FC Rukh on Tuesday after completing his mandatory medical test.

The 23-year-old joins the Yellows from Portuguese outfit União de Leiria.

The move is the prolific forward’s third club in Europe after featuring for FC Oliveira do Hospital, Desportivo Aves and União de Leiria.

He spent his formative years at Ghanaian Division One side Tudu Mighty Jets.