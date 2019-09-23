EXCLUSIVE: Ghanaian youngster Michael Zanyoh joins Russian side Leki FC

Ghanaian youngster Michael Zanyoh has joined Russian outfit Leki FC, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively reveal.

The 18-year old, who was a member of the Black Satellites team before their departure to Niger for the Africa Youth Championship early this year, joins Leki FC on a year deal.

The highly rated midfielder signed for the Russian from Ghanaian lower tier side PofMade FC following his impressive performances with the club.

Zanyoh previously played for Madina based Division Two side Asooya FC, where he caught the attention of the handlers of the Ghana U-20 team after scoring six goals in the Division Two league.

The 18-year old was then tracked by Division One sides Amidaus Professionals and Hearts of Lions but opted to continue his development with Asooya FC.