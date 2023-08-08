EXCLUSIVE: Ghana’s Daniel Nortey joins Romania outfit CSC Dumbravita

Romanian second-tier side CSC Dumbravita have secured the services of Ghanaian youngster Daniel Bruce Nortey, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively confirm.

Nortey, 19, joins the Green and White lads on a one-year deal from Ghanaian lower-tier club Emmanuel FC.

Nortey was hugely impressive during his two-week trial with the Dumbravița-based side.

He featured in Dumbravita’s pre-season game against Romanian SuperLiga sides Galati Steel.

The Osu native was in top shape during the side’s pre-season 1-0 loss at CFR Cluj.

Nortey is expected to feature prominently for the club in the forthcoming campaign.